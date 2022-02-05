Tributes
Online survey seeks public input on qualities needed in next HPD chief

In a surprising burst of hiring, America's employers added a robust 467,000 jobs last month, a sign of the economy's resilience in the face of a wave of omicron
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 2:17 PM HST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The public is being asked to weigh in on what qualities they want to see in the next Honolulu police chief.

An online survey will be open for responses from Sunday through Feb. 13.

The Honolulu Police Commission is conducting the survey through a consultant as it prepares to review applications for the position.

There are currently 19 qualified applicants for the position.

As criticism mounts, police commission eyes ways to speed up chief selection process

“We are committed to hearing from as many stakeholders as we can before we make this important appointment,” said Commission Chair Shannon Alivado, in a news release.

“We are grateful to all of those who have taken the time to engage in the process so far, and we are hopeful this survey tool will allow many more of our citizens to share their perspectives.”

Interim Police Chief Rade Vanic will continue to lead the department until a new chief is selected.

