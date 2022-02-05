Tributes
Maui County drops booster mandate for restaurants, bars as COVID cases drop

Friday's 5 p.m. Newscast
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:08 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County is dropping its requirement that patrons at bars, restaurants, and gyms show proof of getting a booster shot to be considered fully vaccinated.

The requirement took effect Jan. 24 and will drop Monday.

Maui Mayor Mike Victorino said he was making the change to the county mandate because COVID infections are on the decline.

“We are relaxing the pandemic rules to a degree due to the number of cases dropping through county and state, and hospitals lessened with the burden of high numbers,” he said Friday.

Maui’s daily infection average is down over 70% in the past two weeks. Statewide, cases have fallen about 67 percent.

