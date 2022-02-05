Man crushed by mechanical equipment in serious condition, EMS says

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a 53-year-old man was crushed by mechanical equipment in Kapolei on Friday.

First responders said the incident happened Hanua Street at around 1:30 p.m. Paramedics said they found the victim with serious injuries to his midsection.

EMS said the man was treated and transported to a hospital in serious condition.

Details on what caused the incident have not been released.

This story will be updated.

