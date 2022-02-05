Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Man crushed by mechanical equipment in serious condition, EMS says

First responders said the incident happened Hanua Street at around 1:30 p.m.
First responders said the incident happened Hanua Street at around 1:30 p.m.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:58 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a 53-year-old man was crushed by mechanical equipment in Kapolei on Friday.

First responders said the incident happened Hanua Street at around 1:30 p.m. Paramedics said they found the victim with serious injuries to his midsection.

EMS said the man was treated and transported to a hospital in serious condition.

Details on what caused the incident have not been released.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katherine Balatico is the principal at Stevenson Middle School
Principal who received disturbing threats says DOE isn’t taking her safety seriously
Honolulu Police / File image
Homicide detectives investigate after woman found dead in Kaneohe apartment
Jai Troche
Court documents outline allegations against MMA fighter in child sex assault case
Jai Troche, 28
28-year-old held on $1M bail after allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting young girl
Drone video shows a humpback whale and dolphin playing together off Oahu's North Shore.
Video captures ‘magic moment’ of humpback whale, dolphin dancing off North Shore

Latest News

Honolulu police said Friday that a fatal shooting at a Waipahu business last month was not a...
Police: Murder of Waipahu acupuncturist appears connected to love triangle
The requirement took effect Jan. 24 and will drop Monday.
Maui County drops booster mandate for restaurants, bars as COVID cases drop
"Every time you enter the water here, this place is nerve wracking. It's the world's deadliest...
A year after a wipeout nearly killed him, this pro surfer is back to taking on the big waves
Police: Murder of Waipahu acupuncturist appears connected to love triangle
Police: Murder of Waipahu acupuncturist appears connected to love triangle