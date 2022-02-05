Tributes
Police: Fatal shooting at Waipahu acupuncture business ‘was not a random act’

Honolulu police said Friday that a fatal shooting at a Waipahu business last month was not a random act and that two persons of interest have been identified.
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:30 PM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said Friday that a fatal shooting at a Waipahu business last month was not a random act and that two persons of interest have been identified.

Speaking to reporters, HPD Lt. Deena Thoemmes said victim Jon Tokuhara, 47, was in a romantic relationship with a woman who is one of the persons of interest.

A man connected to that woman is the second person of interest.

“Both persons of interest have been uncooperative and retained attorneys,” Thoemmes said.

She added that no additional details will be released as the investigation is ongoing, but asked anyone with information on what happened to come forward.

Police previously said Tokuhara’s mother discovered his body inside Tokuhara Acupuncture and Healthcare, the family’s business, just after 8 a.m. on Jan. 13.

Friends and relatives described Tokuhara as caring and a healer, and were left shocked by his death.

“I feel it’s so important that we find some kind of resolution and justice for this senseless act. Because he’s such a special person that means a lot to so many people here,” said Nicole Trazo, a friend.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

