Lawmakers advance bills to implement stricter penalties for illegal fireworks

In an effort to crack down on people who use illegal fireworks, lawmakers are advancing a package of bills to enforce new penalties.
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:07 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
The House Consumer Protection Committee passed the measures, which include raising fines from $2,000 to $5,000 and allowing some violations to be cited as noise pollution.

One of the bills also proposes offering rewards for reporting illegal fireworks — but no dollar amount has been set yet.

Residents who testified said they are angry and tired of people who keep breaking the law.

“These guys really piss me off,” said Alicia Maluafiti of Poi Dogs and Popoki. “I just want to hammer them a little bit harder, so if there is a way to make it harder on them let’s go after them, pound them.”

Some are pleading for the government to step in and help those who are affected by the loud explosions.

“I just want to say I have such a heart for the testifiers who are in favor of all of the bills. It’s just a desperate plea that the Legislature just do something to help us,” said Stephanie Kendrick of the Hawaiian Humane Society.

Meanwhile, the committee rejected the idea of another task force to fight the importation of illegal fireworks, saying that similar task forces have failed in the past.

The package now faces more hearings.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

