Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii reports 18 additional COVID fatalities, pushing death toll to 1,222

COVID-19 lab testing
COVID-19 lab testing(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 9:10 AM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 18 additional coronavirus fatalities on Saturday, pushing the state’s death toll to 1,222.

The state Department of Health also reported 1,278 new cases on Saturday.

The latest number of cases bring the statewide total to 225,535.

Over the last 14 days, the state said there have been 25,114 COVID cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Saturday:

  • 750 were on Oahu
  • 129 on Maui
  • 192 on Hawaii Island
  • 135 on Kauai
  • 5 on Molokai
  • 5 on Lanai

There were also 62 people diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu police said Friday that a fatal shooting at a Waipahu business last month was not a...
Police: Murder of Waipahu acupuncturist appears connected to love triangle
Katherine Balatico is the principal at Stevenson Middle School
Principal who received disturbing threats says DOE isn’t taking her safety seriously
The city's mobile testing lab is now open to residents and visitors who need a COVID-19 test...
Hawaii confirms 10 additional COVID fatalities, pushing death toll to 1,204
Honolulu Police / File image
Homicide detectives investigate after woman found dead in Kaneohe apartment
First responders said the incident happened Hanua Street at around 1:30 p.m.
Man crushed by mechanical equipment in serious condition, EMS says

Latest News

Orland Phillips got hundreds of birthday cards from across the country on his 103rd birthday.
VIDEO: 103-year-old World War II vet gets flooded with birthday cards
Families like the Quinteros are getting support from groups like Punana Leo O Manoa who put...
Patience wears thin as hundreds of military families still displaced by tainted water
Uptime provides bite-size ideas and thoughts from some of the greatest minds in the world.
What the Tech: Got some downtime and want to learn something? Try Uptime
The Army initially promised to move the coral, but the state said they were ultimately tasked...
With Army dredging project posing threat, divers quickly move corals to safety