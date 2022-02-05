Hawaii reports 18 additional COVID fatalities, pushing death toll to 1,222

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 18 additional coronavirus fatalities on Saturday, pushing the state’s death toll to 1,222.

The state Department of Health also reported 1,278 new cases on Saturday.

The latest number of cases bring the statewide total to 225,535.

Over the last 14 days, the state said there have been 25,114 COVID cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Saturday:

750 were on Oahu

129 on Maui

192 on Hawaii Island

135 on Kauai

5 on Molokai

5 on Lanai

There were also 62 people diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

This story will be updated.

