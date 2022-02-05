Tributes
Bill seeks to stiffen penalty for child murderers

Isabella "Ariel" Kalua.
Isabella "Ariel" Kalua.(Hawaii News Now)
By Chelsea Davis
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:04 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s growing demand for the state’s highest penalty to apply to people who murder children.

Advocates say anyone convicted of killing a child should never have a chance at parole.

“Our motive right now is not one more child. Ariel’s situation and story touched a lot of people’s lives, and it hit home for a lot of people, not just our family,” said Jamie Kumai, Isabella “Ariel” Kalua’s biological aunt.

Court documents allege the six-year-old was tortured by her adoptive parents who are now charged with second-degree murder.

A second-degree murder charge carries a maximum punishment of life in prison with the possibility of parole.

“I think we can all agree that what was done to Ariel is heinous. It’s atrocious. I don’t want to see those people recycled back out into our community,” said Charli Scott’s mom Kimberlyn Scott.

The harshest penalty in Hawaii comes with a conviction of first-degree murder. That brings an automatic punishment of life in prison without the chance for parole.

The current first-degree murder law only applies to murder of a law enforcement officer or judicial official, killing more than one person, a witness in a case, and a few other select victims.

Senate Bill 2027 adds children under the age of 14, heinous acts and pregnant women to that category.

“If we’re going to admit that laws like this serve a purpose to protect specific entities, for instance, members of the judiciary, then why are we excluding our children? Why are we excluding pregnant women?” Scott said.

Nonohe Botelho, whose son Joel was killed in 2011, said SB2027 sends a strong message that those types of violent crimes won’t be tolerated in the state of Hawaii.

“We have to change the laws. We have to be active with our legislators, we have to get their attention,” Botelho said. “Children are the most defenseless population that we have.”

The current law does allow a judge to deny parole to a child killer. However, making it first-degree murder would make the sentence mandatory.

