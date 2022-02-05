American Samoa flag bearer braves freezing temperatures shirtless at Opening Ceremony

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One athlete with Hawaii ties is getting lots of attention for his outfit at the 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony.

Nathan Crumpton braved the chilly temperatures without a shirt, representing American Samoa as their flag bearer and only athlete to compete at the games.

The 36-year-old is the first athlete to represent the U.S. territory in the Winter Olympics in 28 years.

Even though the temperature was around 20 degrees, he said it wasn’t even that cold.

“Surprisingly, it wasn’t that cold. The only thing that got really cold were my hands. The flags were sitting in sub-freezing temperatures and they’re made of metal, so the first thing that got cold were my hands. Prior to that I was jumping up and down trying to stay warm,” he said.

Crumpton is competing in the skeleton, a sport where the athlete rides a small sled — known as a skeleton bobsled — and slides lying face down and head-first down the ice.

While he was born in Nairobi, Kenya and now lives in Park City, Utah, Crumpton said he has extended family in Hawaii.

He said his late-Uncle Solomon Kaululu Kukui was a hall of famer at the University of Hawaii.

The entourage that is accompanying Crumpton at the Olympics also has Hawaii ties. They all live on Oahu.

Hawaii Kai resident Barry Markowitz and Kailua residents Ryan and Bonnie Leong are members of the American Samoa National Olympic Committee. All three walked behind Crumpton in the opening ceremonies.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.