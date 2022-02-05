State: Testing not military timeline will determine when families can move back

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kris Buchanan lives in Aliamanu Military Reservation, where the fuel-tainted tap water is still not safe to drink and the Navy continues to flush homes.

“The fumes were just unreal,” said Buchanan. “I was so sick and I felt horrible that I actually laid down and fell asleep for about three or four hours and that’s not me.”

Military families first started complaining about the water on Thanksgiving, but Buchanan says her family’s mystery illnesses started more than a year ago.

“My youngest son developed seizures and then in August, I developed a severe kidney infection.”

Nearing her breaking point, she’ll try to move her family back to the mainland while her husband ― who is in the Navy ― stays in Hawaii.

“Between June and July, if this is still going on. I’ve got to do something because I can’t live this way. My kids can’t live this way, my mother can’t live this way,” she said.

“They (U.S. Navy) are not only endangering their military families, they are endangering this island, people, and it breaks my heart,” added Buchanan, as she tried hold back tears.

Her 72-year-old mother, Mechele Ralph, has been poisoned by the military’s tap water twice in her lifetime ― first in the late 1960s when she unknowingly drank toxic water at the Marine’s Camp Lejeune in North Carolina and then again during the tainted water crisis at Red Hill.

“I think it sucks. I really do,” said Ralph.

Ralph traces her mysterious tremors back to her exposure at Camp Lejeune.

The military contacted her about the decades-old contamination only three years ago and she doesn’t think families from either crisis will ever see justice.

“Nope. I don’t. I don’t trust them,” said Ralph.

The Army hopes Red Hill families can move back next weekend while Aliamanu Military Reservation households might be able to return at the end of this month. “Light at the end of the tunnel. We’re almost there, we’re gonna get there,” said Maj. General. Joseph Ryan, at a town hall Thursday.

The state Health Department, meanwhile, says it’s not committing to any timeline.

“The Army’s estimates represent best-case scenarios, but DOH is not committing to a timeline,” DOH said, in a statement to Hawaii News Now. “We will make decisions based on science and in the best interests of human health and the environment.”

