Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Texas man pleads not guilty to making threats after election

The Justice Department has said Stark’s prosecution was the first criminal case brought by its...
The Justice Department has said Stark’s prosecution was the first criminal case brought by its new Election Threats Task Force.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 7:53 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — A Texas man accused of posting a message on Craigslist after the 2020 election calling on “patriots” in Georgia to “put a bullet” in three government officials has pleaded not guilty to a criminal charge.

Chad Stark and his attorney appeared briefly by video Friday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Russell Vineyard in Atlanta.

The 54-year-old Stark pleaded not guilty to one count of communicating interstate threats. He remains free on bond.

The Justice Department has said Stark’s prosecution was the first criminal case brought by its new Election Threats Task Force.

Prosecutors did not name the officials who were threatened.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katherine Balatico is the principal at Stevenson Middle School
Principal who received disturbing threats says DOE isn’t taking her safety seriously
Honolulu Police / File image
Homicide detectives investigate after woman found dead in Kaneohe apartment
Jai Troche
Court documents outline allegations against MMA fighter in child sex assault case
Jai Troche, 28
28-year-old held on $1M bail after allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting young girl
Drone video shows a humpback whale and dolphin playing together off Oahu's North Shore.
Video captures ‘magic moment’ of humpback whale, dolphin dancing off North Shore

Latest News

FILE - Marriott human resources recruiter Mariela Cuevas, left, talks to Lisbet Oliveros,...
LIVE: Biden gives remarks, signs executive order; US economy adds 467,000 jobs in January
FILE - The News Corporation headquarters building is seen Aug. 1, 2017, in New York. News Corp,...
News Corp says it was hacked; believed to be linked to China
FILE - Former New York City policeman Frank Serpico appears on a New York television program,...
NYPD honors whistleblower Frank Serpico 50 years late
Hitman was paid with motorcycle to kill Alabama teacher, indictment says
DLNR works to raise awareness on growing problem of invasive species in Hawaii