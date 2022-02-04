Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Secretary of State Antony Blinken to hold meetings in Hawaii with Indo-Pacific leaders

Secretary of State Antony Blinken
Secretary of State Antony Blinken(BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI | AP)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:30 AM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be in Hawaii this month for a series of meetings with leaders from Japan, South Korea and the U.S.

The meetings are part of a week-long tour for Blinken, whose mission is to work with Indo-Pacific allies and partners to “advance peace, resilience, and prosperity across the region and demonstrate that these partnerships deliver.”

Blinken will be in Honolulu on Feb. 12 to meet with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa and South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong to discuss how they can work together to address threats from North Korea’s missile programs.

Blinken will also meet with Adm. John Aquilino, commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.

Prior to his stop in Honolulu, Blinken will be traveling to Australia and Fiji to meet with senior officials to discuss a range of bilateral and global priorities.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katherine Balatico is the principal at Stevenson Middle School
Principal who received disturbing threats says DOE isn’t taking her safety seriously
Honolulu Police / File image
Homicide detectives investigate after woman found dead in Kaneohe apartment
Jai Troche
Court documents outline allegations against MMA fighter in child sex assault case
Jai Troche, 28
28-year-old held on $1M bail after allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting young girl
Drone video shows a humpback whale and dolphin playing together off Oahu's North Shore.
Video captures ‘magic moment’ of humpback whale, dolphin dancing off North Shore

Latest News

The city's mobile testing lab is now open to residents and visitors who need a COVID-19 test...
Hawaii confirms 10 additional coronavirus fatalities, pushing death toll to 1,204
DLNR works to raise awareness on growing problem of invasive species in Hawaii
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Sunrise 6 a.m. (Feb. 4, 2022)
Friday forecast
Forecast: Stronger winds and bigger surf heading in for the weekend