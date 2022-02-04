Secretary of State Antony Blinken to hold meetings in Hawaii with Indo-Pacific leaders

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be in Hawaii this month for a series of meetings with leaders from Japan, South Korea and the U.S.

The meetings are part of a week-long tour for Blinken, whose mission is to work with Indo-Pacific allies and partners to “advance peace, resilience, and prosperity across the region and demonstrate that these partnerships deliver.”

Blinken will be in Honolulu on Feb. 12 to meet with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa and South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong to discuss how they can work together to address threats from North Korea’s missile programs.

Blinken will also meet with Adm. John Aquilino, commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.

Prior to his stop in Honolulu, Blinken will be traveling to Australia and Fiji to meet with senior officials to discuss a range of bilateral and global priorities.

