Relatives incensed by ‘watered down’ version of bill drafted in wake of child murder case

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Relatives of Isabella “Ariel” Kalua ― the 6-year-old who died in adoptive care ― slammed the latest version of a bill aimed to protect children like her.

“Ariel’s bill” would have required social workers to continue to make home visits even after a foster child is adopted, requiring child welfare official to investigate an additional 3,000 families.

But the House Health Committee Thursday amended the bill so that it now requires the state agency to conduct home visits only if a complaint of abuse or neglect is made.

Julie Harding, Ariel’s grandmother, said she was disappointed the bill was “watered down.”

“This is supposed to be her bill. How can this be her bill?” she said.

“The bill is to protect her and make sure she was okay. This wouldn’t have helped her.”

Police allege that Isabella’s adoptive parents starved the girl, kept her in a dog cage and put duct tape over her mouth before she died in their Waimanalo home last August. Her body was never found.

Child Welfare Services officials said they don’t have the money or staff for the expanded services.

In written testimony, the department said that “CWS projects 80 new (full time equivalent employees) will be needed to manage the additional visits the bill proposes.”

“With current staff vacancies, CWS is struggling to meet the demands of the case loads.”

In a statement to Hawaii News Now, Child Welfare Services added that it “recognizes that there needs to be meaningful improvements within parts of the child welfare system.”

The statement continued:

“We have and will continue to collaborate with legislators, stakeholders and the community on the important issues of safety and the well-being of the children we serve, as well as supporting and empowering the families that we work with.”

State Rep. Ryan Yamane, chairman of the House Committee on Health, Human Services and Homelessness, said past reports of suspected abuse would have triggered an investigation of the Kaluas if the bill were in place.

“That family would have qualified for having this annual safety check by DHS,” he said.

Yamane also said requiring home visits for all adopted foster children could discourage people from adopting. “This would mean that until that child reached 18, the Department of Human Services would be going their home every year,” he said.

The House and Senate will hold further hearings on the bill.

