Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Relatives incensed by ‘watered down’ version of bill drafted in wake of child murder case

They're blaming legislators for watering down a proposal meant to protect kids like her.
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:00 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Relatives of Isabella “Ariel” Kalua ― the 6-year-old who died in adoptive care ― slammed the latest version of a bill aimed to protect children like her.

“Ariel’s bill” would have required social workers to continue to make home visits even after a foster child is adopted, requiring child welfare official to investigate an additional 3,000 families.

But the House Health Committee Thursday amended the bill so that it now requires the state agency to conduct home visits only if a complaint of abuse or neglect is made.

Julie Harding, Ariel’s grandmother, said she was disappointed the bill was “watered down.”

“This is supposed to be her bill. How can this be her bill?” she said.

“The bill is to protect her and make sure she was okay. This wouldn’t have helped her.”

Police allege that Isabella’s adoptive parents starved the girl, kept her in a dog cage and put duct tape over her mouth before she died in their Waimanalo home last August. Her body was never found.

Child Welfare Services officials said they don’t have the money or staff for the expanded services.

In written testimony, the department said that “CWS projects 80 new (full time equivalent employees) will be needed to manage the additional visits the bill proposes.”

“With current staff vacancies, CWS is struggling to meet the demands of the case loads.”

In a statement to Hawaii News Now, Child Welfare Services added that it “recognizes that there needs to be meaningful improvements within parts of the child welfare system.”

The statement continued:

“We have and will continue to collaborate with legislators, stakeholders and the community on the important issues of safety and the well-being of the children we serve, as well as supporting and empowering the families that we work with.”

State Rep. Ryan Yamane, chairman of the House Committee on Health, Human Services and Homelessness, said past reports of suspected abuse would have triggered an investigation of the Kaluas if the bill were in place.

“That family would have qualified for having this annual safety check by DHS,” he said.

Yamane also said requiring home visits for all adopted foster children could discourage people from adopting. “This would mean that until that child reached 18, the Department of Human Services would be going their home every year,” he said.

The House and Senate will hold further hearings on the bill.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jai Troche, 28
28-year-old held on $1M bail after allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting young girl
Hawaii County police said speed and inattention appear to be factors in a crash Sunday night...
‘Incomprehensible loss’: Utah couple killed in Hawaii Island crash leave behind 4 children
A 60-year-old woman sustained serious injuries Wednesday after she was dragged by a car...
Teen arrested following violent wallet snatching at Honolulu gas station
The airline required U.S.-based employees to receive full doses of a vaccine by Nov. 1, while...
Judge rules in favor of Hawaiian Airlines COVID vaccine mandate
An undercover police unit is among the ideas Hawaii lawmakers are considering to tackle illegal...
Undercover police explored for illegal Hawaii fireworks

Latest News

Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino
Maui mayor back to work after recovering from COVID-19
FORECAST: Slower winds the next several days
Forecast: Beautiful weather continues
Katherine Balatico is the principal at Stevenson Middle School
Middle school principal who got series of disturbing death threats says DOE isn’t taking her safety seriously
Advocates push for legalized water cremation in Hawaii despite opposition from funeral industry.
Measure to legalize water cremation in Hawaii moves forward
Home construction project destroys portion of historic rock wall.
Destruction of historic walls in Niu Valley leads to finger-pointing between agencies