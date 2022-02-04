Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Motorcyclist critically injured after crashing into guardrail on H-1 Freeway

Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead Thursday in an apartment complex in Kaneohe.
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 9:01 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said a motorcyclist was critically injured following a crash in Makiki on Thursday evening.

Authorities said the incident happened around 5:20 p.m. when the 61-year-old man riding a motorcycle slammed into a guardrail while traveling westbound on the H-1 Freeway.

Officials said the man was transported by EMS to an area hospital where he remains in critical condition. 

Police said the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

At this time, officials said speed, alcohol, and drugs, do not appear to be contributing factors.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jai Troche, 28
28-year-old held on $1M bail after allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting young girl
Hawaii County police said speed and inattention appear to be factors in a crash Sunday night...
‘Incomprehensible loss’: Utah couple killed in Hawaii Island crash leave behind 4 children
A 60-year-old woman sustained serious injuries Wednesday after she was dragged by a car...
Teen arrested following violent wallet snatching at Honolulu gas station
The airline required U.S.-based employees to receive full doses of a vaccine by Nov. 1, while...
Judge rules in favor of Hawaiian Airlines COVID vaccine mandate
An undercover police unit is among the ideas Hawaii lawmakers are considering to tackle illegal...
Undercover police explored for illegal Hawaii fireworks

Latest News

Katherine Balatico is the principal at Stevenson Middle School
Middle school principal who got death threats says DOE isn’t taking her safety seriously
The Army said it was surprised to find an irrigation system that could have complicated the...
Army addresses viral video over tainted water as another round of flushing is completed
Army addresses viral video as another round of water system flushing is completed
Hawaii News Now at 10:00 p.m. - clipped version
FILE- In this May 23, 2017, file photo, an employee adjusts a television display at a Best Buy...
What the Tech: The Super Bowl is right around the corner and that means ... sales on TVs