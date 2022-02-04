Motorcyclist critically injured after crashing into guardrail on H-1 Freeway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said a motorcyclist was critically injured following a crash in Makiki on Thursday evening.

Authorities said the incident happened around 5:20 p.m. when the 61-year-old man riding a motorcycle slammed into a guardrail while traveling westbound on the H-1 Freeway.

Officials said the man was transported by EMS to an area hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Police said the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

At this time, officials said speed, alcohol, and drugs, do not appear to be contributing factors.

An investigation remains ongoing.

