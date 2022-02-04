Measure to legalize water cremation in Hawaii moves forward

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Despite strong opposition, a measure to legalize water cremation in Hawaii is moving forward.

The bill in support of alkaline hydrolysis — using water to cremate bodies — just passed the state Health, Human Services and Homelessness Committee.

The process uses heated water to dissolve a body inside a large chamber, keeping the bones intact.

Advocates said this method is important for Native Hawaiians who consider bones sacred. Proponents said the process also uses 75% less energy than typical flame creation and its effluents are not harmful to the environment.

Meanwhile, critics said more regulations are needed.

The senate version of the bill is scheduled to be heard on Tuesday.

