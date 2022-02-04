Maui mayor back to work after recovering from COVID-19

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino is back on the job after recovering from COVID-19.

Victorino was diagnosed with the virus last Tuesday and returned to work the following Wednesday.

He said on Thursday he still feels fatigue.

“I still get a little tired later in the day. But the doctor said, ‘You’re doing well … just don’t take too much on too quickly,’” said Victorino.

Overall, Victorino said his experience with COVID-19 was relatively mild.

“Runny nose, sore throat, cough a little, that’s it. Nothing major. Just like a head cold,” Victorino said.

Victorino credits being vaccinated and boosted for the mildness of his symptoms.

“I was very blessed,” he said. “My doctor did say since I was up to date with my vaccination series, that it really helped an awful lot also.”

Victorino said he is unsure where he caught the virus.

Now that he is recovering and back to work, he is revisiting some of the county’s rules. One of those rules is the booster mandate — the only one in the state.

“I’m looking at reducing some of the restrictions in the next week or two depending on our numbers. One is the hospital and two is our numbers,” said Victorino.

With 38 people still hospitalized with COVID in the county, Maui residents have mixed feeling about relaxing rules — especially the booster requirement.

“I like it. I think it keeps everyone safer. We did it as soon as we could,” said Kihei resident Ignacio Sanchez.

“I think it’s time to let us go back into the gym and the places,” said Paia resident Peter Warda. “If you’re not feeling good, don’t go out.”

In the meantime, Victorino will be hosting a virtual COVID-19 discussion panel on Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Panelists include Gov. David Ige, Lt. Gov. Josh Green, and local health and education officials.

To log-in, use the following short URL link: https://tinyurl.com/MauiCountyCOVIDPanel

