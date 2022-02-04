Tributes
Homicide detectives investigate after woman found dead in Kaneohe apartment

Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead Thursday in an apartment complex in Kaneohe.
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:50 PM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead Thursday in an apartment complex in Kaneohe.

Honolulu police said the woman in her 30s was found in a unit at the Na Pali Gardens on Luluku Road at around 8 a.m.

Authorities said a man in his 30s was reportedly found in the same unit. Paramedics transported him in serious condition to an area hospital.

There is no word yet on what happened, but neighbors said they heard screaming.

Loved ones later gathered at the complex in shock.

“It was pretty sad. You saw the little baby and one of the older men was holding him really tightly, it was kind of sad because I felt like somebody left the earth,” said William Jackson, a witness.

Police said the case has been classified as an unattended death pending further investigation.

This story will be updated.

