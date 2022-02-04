Hawaii confirms 10 additional coronavirus fatalities, pushing death toll to 1,204

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 10 additional coronavirus fatalities on Friday, pushing the state’s death toll to 1,204.

The state Department of Health also reported 1,192 new cases on Friday.

The latest number of cases bring the statewide total to 224,257.

Over the last 14 days, the state said there have been 27,570 COVID cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Friday:

699 were on Oahu

156 on Maui

186 on Hawaii Island

117 on Kauai

4 on Molokai

2 on Lanai

There were also 28 people diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

This story will be updated.

