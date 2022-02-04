Tributes
Hawaii confirms 10 additional coronavirus fatalities, pushing death toll to 1,204

The city's mobile testing lab is now open to residents and visitors who need a COVID-19 test...
The city's mobile testing lab is now open to residents and visitors who need a COVID-19 test for inter-island travel.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 9:07 AM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 10 additional coronavirus fatalities on Friday, pushing the state’s death toll to 1,204.

The state Department of Health also reported 1,192 new cases on Friday.

The latest number of cases bring the statewide total to 224,257.

Over the last 14 days, the state said there have been 27,570 COVID cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Friday:

  • 699 were on Oahu
  • 156 on Maui
  • 186 on Hawaii Island
  • 117 on Kauai
  • 4 on Molokai
  • 2 on Lanai

There were also 28 people diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

This story will be updated.

