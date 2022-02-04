Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Forecast: Stronger winds and bigger surf heading in for the weekend

Forecast: Stronger winds with bigger surf heading in for the weekend
Forecast: Stronger winds with bigger surf heading in for the weekend(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:21 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dry and stable conditions with minimal shower activity can be expected today, the trade winds will be light and variable over much of the state. The trades will return from east to west across the islands Friday night and Saturday, then increase to moderate and breezy levels Saturday night through early next week. Trade wind showers will increase as the trades return, with a more showery trade wind pattern expected Saturday night through Tuesday.

A west northwest swell will peak Friday, then get a reinforcing shot on Saturday. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) is in effect for exposed north and west facing shores of the smaller islands. The next moderate size, northwest swell is expected to arrive around Tuesday or Wednesday. Surf along south facing shores will receive a couple of small late week bumps from the arrival of very small, medium period southerly swells.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katherine Balatico is the principal at Stevenson Middle School
Principal who received disturbing threats says DOE isn’t taking her safety seriously
Jai Troche, 28
28-year-old held on $1M bail after allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting young girl
Jai Troche
Court documents outline allegations against MMA fighter in child sex assault case
Honolulu Police / File image
Homicide detectives investigate after woman found dead in Kaneohe apartment
Drone video shows a humpback whale and dolphin playing together off Oahu's North Shore.
Video captures ‘magic moment’ of humpback whale, dolphin dancing off North Shore

Latest News

FORECAST: Slower winds the next several days
Forecast: Beautiful weather continues
Tracking slower winds
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Forecast: Light trade winds through Friday, stronger over the weekend
Forecast: Light winds through Friday, stronger over the weekend
Trade winds will bring a few sprinkles over mauka locations - overall, pleasant weather
Hawaii News Now - Weather - Meteorologist Jen Robbins