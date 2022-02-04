Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Forecast: Stronger winds and bigger surf heading in for the weekend

Your top local headlines for Feb. 4, 2022.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:35 AM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dry and stable conditions with minimal shower activity can be expected Friday.

The trade winds will be light and variable over much of the state.

The trades will return from east to west across the islands Friday night and Saturday, then increase to moderate and breezy levels Saturday night through early next week.

Trade wind showers will increase as the trades return, with a more showery trade wind pattern expected Saturday night through Tuesday.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

A west-northwest swell will peak Friday, then get a reinforcing shot on Saturday.

A high surf advisory is in effect for exposed north- and west-facing shores of the smaller islands.

The next moderate-size, northwest swell is expected to arrive around Tuesday or Wednesday.

Surf along south-facing shores will receive a couple of small late week bumps from the arrival of very small, medium-period southerly swells.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Thursday, September 30, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Thursday, September 30, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Friday, November 12, 2021
Morning Weather Forecast from Hawaii News Now - Friday, November 12, 2021

Most Read

Katherine Balatico is the principal at Stevenson Middle School
Principal who received disturbing threats says DOE isn’t taking her safety seriously
Jai Troche, 28
28-year-old held on $1M bail after allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting young girl
Jai Troche
Court documents outline allegations against MMA fighter in child sex assault case
Honolulu Police / File image
Homicide detectives investigate after woman found dead in Kaneohe apartment
Drone video shows a humpback whale and dolphin playing together off Oahu's North Shore.
Video captures ‘magic moment’ of humpback whale, dolphin dancing off North Shore

Latest News

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Sunrise News Roundup (Feb. 4, 2022)
2022 Winter Olympics
Here’s how to watch the Opening Ceremony at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing
Katherine Balatico is the principal at Stevenson Middle School
Principal who received disturbing threats says DOE isn’t taking her safety seriously
The Army said it was surprised to find an irrigation system that could have complicated the...
Progress on water flushing overshadowed by questions about colonel’s ‘worse than fuel’ comment