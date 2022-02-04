Forecast: Stronger winds and bigger surf heading in for the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dry and stable conditions with minimal shower activity can be expected Friday.

The trade winds will be light and variable over much of the state.

The trades will return from east to west across the islands Friday night and Saturday, then increase to moderate and breezy levels Saturday night through early next week.

Trade wind showers will increase as the trades return, with a more showery trade wind pattern expected Saturday night through Tuesday.

A west-northwest swell will peak Friday, then get a reinforcing shot on Saturday.

A high surf advisory is in effect for exposed north- and west-facing shores of the smaller islands.

The next moderate-size, northwest swell is expected to arrive around Tuesday or Wednesday.

Surf along south-facing shores will receive a couple of small late week bumps from the arrival of very small, medium-period southerly swells.

