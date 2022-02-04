Forecast: Beautiful weather continues

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Good Thursday evening everyone. Hope you are having a terrific week! Enjoy this pleasant weather! Light to moderate trade winds are expected through much of the week with limited shower activity. Shower activity will remain focused over windward and mauka areas, mainly at night and during the morning hours. A more typical moderate to locally breezy trade wind pattern with increased shower activity is expected this weekend. There is a weak front to the NW that is bringing some clouds to the western end of the state. Moderate trade winds will hold across the Big Island through Friday, while lighter trade winds shift southeasterly at times across the rest of the island chain. Minimal showers will continue over windward slopes, and daytime sea breezes will produce clouds and isolated showers over some leeward areas each afternoon. Trade winds and windward rainfall will increase during the weekend.

The Big Island will continue to experience moderate trade winds through Friday, while lighter trade winds shift southeasterly at times across the rest of the island chain. Minimal showers will continue over windward slopes, as well as clouds and isolated showers over island interiors with the sea breezes each afternoon. Trade winds and windward showers will increase during this weekend.

Let’s talk surf.: Although surf will be relatively small today, a new west-northwest swell is expected to gradually build later today and tonight, likely requiring a High Surf Advisory for exposed north and west facing shores by Friday. A reinforcing swell on Saturday will likely lead to a continuation of high surf. Surf will diminish below advisory levels Sunday into Monday, but another medium to large west-northwest swell is possible Tuesday into Wednesday. A slight increase in short-period wind waves from the east is expected over the weekend, as well as a small south swell.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST. with Guy Hagi and team. And enjoy updates on the weather throughout the evening starting at 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and then again at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. with Meteorologist Jennifer Robbins on Hawaii News Now. And weekend nights with Ben Gutierrez.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.