DLNR works to raise awareness on growing problem of invasive species in Hawaii

From axis deer to albizia trees, there are a growing number of plants and animals that don’t belong in Hawaii.
By Casey Lund
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 7:40 AM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - From axis deer to albizia trees, there are a growing number of plants and animals that don't belong in Hawaii.

During the month of February, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources works to educate the public on the problem that costs the state millions of dollars in resources and causes big problems for local businesses.

Invasive species pose a threat not just to the ecosystem and our outdoor world, they can also change how we live our daily life.

When farmers in Maui County lose crops due to the axis deer problem, they could be faced with raising their prices for the food we eat, or risk losing their business.

Little fire ants aren’t just a pain for humans, they can also cause major crop damage and even go after your pets.

Some smaller plants and animals are what the DLNR calls “insidious,” meaning they can go undetected for long periods as their populations grow.

Many of these plants and animals are essentially impossible to get rid of. However, there are also success stories when it comes to fighting for invasive species. Kahoolawe no longer experiences deforestation topsoil loss after goats, sheep, and cattle were eliminated from the island.

“This is an issue that highlights how people are part of the environment, not separate from it,” said Suzanne Case, DLNR chairperson.

“One of the major impacts we see from invasive species is the reduced production of fresh water from native forests. That’s a problem that impacts every living thing in Hawaii, whether it’s a native bird, a pet dog, our crops, ourselves, or our loved ones.”

The DLNR encourages education and participation for Hawaii Invasive Species Awareness Month by clicking here.

