Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Court documents outline allegations against MMA fighter in child sex assault case

In an expensive security fiasco at the state Capitol, state lawmakers are spending $250,000 to change every lock in their offices because master keys have gone
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:15 PM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An amateur MMA fighter accused of sexually assaulting a young girl in Ahuimanu made his first appearance in court and will remain behind bars on $1 million bail.

Meanwhile, new court documents outline the allegations against Jai Troche, 28.

The victim, who is under 10, told police that Troche dragged her into the men’s bathroom of Hookipa Kahaluu Housing community center on Monday, locked her in a stall and removed her clothes.

She says she passed out after Troche allegedly covered her mouth when she tried to scream.

Officer arrested Troche after bystanders chased him down.

Troche is charged with kidnapping, third-degree sex assault and first degree attempted sex assault.

He’s due back in court on Monday for a preliminary hearing.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jai Troche, 28
28-year-old held on $1M bail after allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting young girl
Hawaii County police said speed and inattention appear to be factors in a crash Sunday night...
‘Incomprehensible loss’: Utah couple killed in Hawaii Island crash leave behind 4 children
A 60-year-old woman sustained serious injuries Wednesday after she was dragged by a car...
Teen arrested following violent wallet snatching at Honolulu gas station
An undercover police unit is among the ideas Hawaii lawmakers are considering to tackle illegal...
Undercover police explored for illegal Hawaii fireworks
The airline required U.S.-based employees to receive full doses of a vaccine by Nov. 1, while...
Judge rules in favor of Hawaiian Airlines COVID vaccine mandate

Latest News

US Army Garrison Hawaii will host a town hall Thursday afternoon to discuss the latest on the...
Army plans town hall to discuss latest on water crisis
A sample of what the plates look like.
Celebrate the Polynesian Voyaging Society with this special license plate
FILE- In this May 23, 2017, file photo, an employee adjusts a television display at a Best Buy...
What the Tech: The Super Bowl is right around the corner and that means ... sales on TVs
Maui County Police Chief John Pelletier.
While new MPD chief could be getting a large raise, some think he should prove his worth