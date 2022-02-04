Court documents outline allegations against MMA fighter in child sex assault case

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An amateur MMA fighter accused of sexually assaulting a young girl in Ahuimanu made his first appearance in court and will remain behind bars on $1 million bail.

Meanwhile, new court documents outline the allegations against Jai Troche, 28.

The victim, who is under 10, told police that Troche dragged her into the men’s bathroom of Hookipa Kahaluu Housing community center on Monday, locked her in a stall and removed her clothes.

She says she passed out after Troche allegedly covered her mouth when she tried to scream.

Officer arrested Troche after bystanders chased him down.

Troche is charged with kidnapping, third-degree sex assault and first degree attempted sex assault.

He’s due back in court on Monday for a preliminary hearing.

