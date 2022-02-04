Celebrate the Polynesian Voyaging Society with this special license plate

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new license plate honoring the Polynesian Voyaging Society is rolling out at DMVs across Hawaii.

The new Hokulea license plate honors the Polynesian Voyaging Society. The design features the vessel anchored at Kualoawhere it first sailed to Tahiti more than 46 years ago.

Some 18,000 plates are now on sale at satellite city halls on Oahu, and on Kauai, plates go on sale Feb. 7.

The specialty plates are selling for $36, of which $20 will be donated to the voyaging society. Remaining costs cover the plate, a new emblem and processing.

Annual renewal fees are $25 which will continue to support PVS.

“We are pleased to offer a special organization license plate that will allow motorists to support the Polynesian Voyaging Society, both financially and by promoting the organization’s unique license plate on their vehicles,” said Nola Miyasaki, director of the city’s Department of Customer Services.

For more information, Oahu residents can click here, and Kauai residents can click here.

