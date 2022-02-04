Army plans town hall to discuss latest on water crisis
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 2:00 PM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - US Army Garrison Hawaii will host a town hall Thursday afternoon to discuss the latest on the contamination of the Navy’s water system.
The event starts at 6 p.m. in the AMR Chapel.
Space is limited to 50 people so the town hall will also be streamed on Facecbook.
A panel will discuss timelines, testing updates, and the effort to get displaced residents back home. Questions can be sent in advance via Twitter.
Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.