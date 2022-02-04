Army plans town hall to discuss latest on water crisis

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - US Army Garrison Hawaii will host a town hall Thursday afternoon to discuss the latest on the contamination of the Navy’s water system.

The event starts at 6 p.m. in the AMR Chapel.

Space is limited to 50 people so the town hall will also be streamed on Facecbook.

A panel will discuss timelines, testing updates, and the effort to get displaced residents back home. Questions can be sent in advance via Twitter.

