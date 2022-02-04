Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Activist: Man shot by Minneapolis police didn’t live in raided apartment

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading an investigation.
The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading an investigation.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 2:41 PM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A civil rights attorney says relatives told her a man fatally shot by Minneapolis police executing a search warrant in a homicide investigation did not live in the apartment raided by the SWAT team.

Police late Thursday identified the man as 22-year-old Amir Locke, confirming a name released earlier by activists.

The civil rights attorney, Nekima Levy Armstrong, who is also a prominent community activist, said the family told her that Locke didn’t live in the apartment, that police were not looking for him and that he wasn’t named in the warrants.

The search warrants have not been made public.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading an investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jai Troche, 28
28-year-old held on $1M bail after allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting young girl
Hawaii County police said speed and inattention appear to be factors in a crash Sunday night...
‘Incomprehensible loss’: Utah couple killed in Hawaii Island crash leave behind 4 children
A 60-year-old woman sustained serious injuries Wednesday after she was dragged by a car...
Teen arrested following violent wallet snatching at Honolulu gas station
An undercover police unit is among the ideas Hawaii lawmakers are considering to tackle illegal...
Undercover police explored for illegal Hawaii fireworks
The airline required U.S.-based employees to receive full doses of a vaccine by Nov. 1, while...
Judge rules in favor of Hawaiian Airlines COVID vaccine mandate

Latest News

Greg McMichael stands to be recognized during jury selection for the trial of he and his son...
Greg McMichael won’t plead to hate crime in Arbery death
The Amber Alert for Eidy Aracely Tzi Coc has been canceled.
Missing Alabama girl found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Charlie and Diamond were found outside locked in a crate during freezing temperatures,...
2 dogs found in crate during freezing weather looking for forever home together
Jai Troche
Court documents outline allegations against MMA fighter in child sex assault case
A massive snow and ice storm slams the US.
As winter storm moves across US, ice becomes bigger concern