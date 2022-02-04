6 traffic fatalities in January prompt safe driving message from Hawaii Island mayor

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth is raising the alarm following a spate of major traffic crashes on the Big Island over the last week, including one that left three people dead.

From Jan. 24 to 31, there were 18 major crashes on Hawaii Island. And in January, there were six traffic fatalities on the island ― double the number compared to January 2021.

“We are asking that our residents drive with aloha and great attention to ensure that everybody gets home to their families and loved ones safely,” Roth said.

Roth said the message is simple: Seat belts and following the rules of the road save lives.

“It is incredibly saddening to know that better practices on our roadways could have saved the lives of six members of our community.”

In a fatal head-on crash Sunday night in Glenwood, three people were killed ― a Utah couple and a Volcano woman. Police say speed and inattention are likely factors.

