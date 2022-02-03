Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Woman injured after being dragged by car following wallet theft at gas station

A major winter storm is buffeting the central US, canceling thousands of flights and bringing heavy snow to several states
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 2:22 PM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 60-year-old woman sustained serious injuries Wednesday after she was dragged by a car following an apparent wallet snatching at a Honolulu gas station.

The incident happened about 12:40 p.m. at the Texaco gas station at the corner of Beretania and Keeamoku streets when a woman was pumping gas with her wallet in her hand.

That’s when a group of suspects approached her and tried to steal her wallet.

Authorities said she chased the suspects, who fled in a car, and tried to hold onto the driver’s side. The victim was then dragged by the vehicle for about 10 yards before falling to the ground.

Paramedics said the woman suffered an apparent head injury.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Obamas dined at Island Vintage Wine Bar on Sunday night.
Obamas dine at Waikiki restaurant during Hawaii visit
Allan Dela Cruz with his mother.
Suspect in Maui hit-and-run had pleaded guilty to drunk driving 5 days before fatal crash
Officials said the engineering studies are expected to be completed in March.
Red light cameras are coming to Oahu. Here are the intersections that might soon have them
Honolulu police are trying to track down a woman accused of attacking a convenience store clerk...
Police: Suspect attacked 7-Eleven clerk who asked her to put on a face mask
Martinez is accused of killing Agustin Dela Cruz, 73, in a drunk driving hit and run crash in...
Habitual drunk driver accused in fatal DUI hit-and-run seeks lower bail

Latest News

Hawaii County police said speed and inattention appear to be factors in a crash Sunday night...
‘Incomprehensible loss’: Utah couple killed in Hawaii Island crash leave behind 4 children
Advocates rally to encourage domestic violence victims to seek help
Advocates rally to encourage domestic violence victims to seek help
Trusting reviews on Amazon has been a tricky thing since the early days of online shopping.
What the Tech: You can’t always trust reviews on Amazon. Here’s how to spot authentic ones
Watch “This is Now” live from the HNN Digital Center weekdays on KHNL or across Hawaii News...
This is Now (Feb. 2, 2022)