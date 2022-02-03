Woman injured after being dragged by car following wallet theft at gas station

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 60-year-old woman sustained serious injuries Wednesday after she was dragged by a car following an apparent wallet snatching at a Honolulu gas station.

The incident happened about 12:40 p.m. at the Texaco gas station at the corner of Beretania and Keeamoku streets when a woman was pumping gas with her wallet in her hand.

That’s when a group of suspects approached her and tried to steal her wallet.

Authorities said she chased the suspects, who fled in a car, and tried to hold onto the driver’s side. The victim was then dragged by the vehicle for about 10 yards before falling to the ground.

Paramedics said the woman suffered an apparent head injury.

