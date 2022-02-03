UH’s Chang adds seven new Rainbow Warriors on National Signing Day

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In less than two weeks after accepting the job in Manoa, Timmy Chang wasted no time assembling his initial signing class.

Chang adds a mix of incoming freshman and transfers, including some transfers returning home, much like their first time head coach.

“We are excited to be in a position where we can change people’s lives and give them opportunities to get a great degree at the University of Hawaii, as well as play some high level football.” Chang told reporters.

Chang added seven new ‘Bows this morning, bringing the current signing class to 15 players, including December’s eight early signees.

A quick turnaround for Chang and Company after taking over the program on January 22nd, after the resignation of embattled head coach Todd Graham, this staff was left with a lot of holes to fill in the roster after about 17 players left the team in the last three months.

“The way that we look at our roster is like okay, if were going to play a game tomorrow this is what we have, were going to go make this work, but with the amount of scholarships that we have, we can really change our roster and bring in guys that are ready to play right now.” Chang said. “I really believe that we can have a chance to be pretty good.”

Chang also wants to use the transfer portal to his advantage.

“If guys from Hawaii decide to leave and you know don’t have the greatest of experiences, we are welcoming those guys back home with open arms.” Chang said.

One of those players being former Mililani linebacker Wynden Ho’ohuli, regarded as the marquee signing of the class, the redshirt freshman now comes to Manoa to be coached by his father Watson Ho’ohuli’s former teammate.

“He is a highly touted recruit that went to the University of Nebraska, has transferred back home after a year.” Chang said. “He was labeled a four star recruit, but a guy that a lot of teams in the country, a lot of programs in the country wanted.”

Chang also emphasized the importance of walk-on tryouts to build out the roster, but is pleased with his first signing class.

“Excited about our group of guys, its a wide-range cast of guys that are coming to the program that bring just different values and different parts of the game that need to be added on.” Chang said.

Chang is not done filling out the roster just yet, saying that the process is on going and could go all the way to June.

