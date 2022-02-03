Tributes
UH astronomers discover largest-known asteroid that follows same orbit as Earth

By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:11 PM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Astronomers with the University of Hawaii said they have discovered a large asteroid about 60 million miles from Earth.

Scientists said the object is called 2020 XL5 and it’s about as big as the UH Manoa campus.

Astronomers said the asteroid is known as an “Earth Trojan” because it orbits the sun on the same path as the Earth.

The Panoramic Survey Telescope and Rapid Response System atop Haleakala first spotted the space rock in December 2020. It is only the second-known object of it’s kind ever found and the largest to date.

Scientists said while the asteroid does not currently pose a threat, studies of Earth Trojan asteroids show that because they have similar orbits to Earth’s, the likelihood of an impact is increased.

Astronomers said the space object will remain as an Earth Trojan asteroid for at least 4,000 years into the future.

