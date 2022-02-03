State to investigate as Maui residents, mansion owner clash over shoreline access

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Land and Natural Resources said it is looking into issues raised by the community about access to the shoreline behind a mansion in West Maui.

DLNR said it will be investigate to determine if any conservation violations by private property owners in the area of Hawea Point, also known as “Cliff House,” have occurred.

Residents claimed the private property owner Jonathan Yantis has been harassing locals who hang out at the popular cliff jumping spot.

Yantis said he removed a ladder in the area because it wasn’t permitted and hired a security guard to keep the noise down.

DLNR said although the lands are generally open to the public, devices that make excessive noise are not allowed and disorderly conduct is also a violation of state rules.

With backlash growing against the owner of the property, social media posts have been encouraging the public to rally at Hawea Point.

DLNR said the area consists of both public and private property and asks people to respect private property and to stay away from seabird nesting sites, which are protected by law.

The state said it is aware of the situation and that DOCARE will be checking and monitoring the area for compliance.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.