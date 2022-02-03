Tributes
Rainbow Wahine hoops return to Manoa to host UC Davis, UC Riverside this weekend

(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 1:13 PM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team returns to SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center this weekend for a pair of games against UC Davis and UC Riverside.

The ‘Bows go into the weekend as the No. 4 spot in the Big West Conference after splitting their last road trip with a loss to UC Santa Barbara and a bounce back win over Cal State Northridge.

Hawaii’s Daejah Phillips led the way for UH that weekend with a combined 25 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

Head Coach Laura Beeman also reached a coaching milestone as the second most winningist coach in program history with 149 current wins.

Tip off against UC Davis is set for 7:00 p.m. Hawaii time, while Saturday’s game against UC Riverside was bumped up to a 6:00 p.m. Hawaii time tip off time.

