Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Incredible video captures humpback whale, dolphin dancing off Oahu’s North Shore

A humpback whale and dolphin were spotted spinning and dancing with one another off Oahu's North Shore.
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:45 AM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A humpback whale and dolphin were spotted spinning and dancing with one another off Oahu’s North Shore.

Jacob VanderVelde sent Hawaii News Now a clip of the interaction.

He said it was taken about 300 yards off Shark’s Cove.

He said seeing whales is just a normal sighting, but when he saw two of the marine mammals playing together, his mouth “dropped to the floor.”

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jai Troche, 28
28-year-old held on $1M bail after allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting young girl
Hawaii County police said speed and inattention appear to be factors in a crash Sunday night...
‘Incomprehensible loss’: Utah couple killed in Hawaii Island crash leave behind 4 children
An undercover police unit is among the ideas Hawaii lawmakers are considering to tackle illegal...
Undercover police explored for illegal Hawaii fireworks
A 60-year-old woman sustained serious injuries Wednesday after she was dragged by a car...
Teen arrested following violent wallet snatching at Honolulu gas station
The airline required U.S.-based employees to receive full doses of a vaccine by Nov. 1, while...
Judge rules in favor of Hawaiian Airlines COVID vaccine mandate

Latest News

(Image: Jacob VanderVelde)
Video shows humpback whale and dolphin dancing
Two bills going through the Legislature right now would direct the state Department of...
Hawaii lawmakers consider bills to bring online driver’s license renewal option
Thursday forecast
Forecast: Light winds through Friday, stronger over the weekend
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Sunrise 5 a.m. (Feb. 3, 2022)