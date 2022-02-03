Incredible video captures humpback whale, dolphin dancing off Oahu’s North Shore
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:45 AM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A humpback whale and dolphin were spotted spinning and dancing with one another off Oahu’s North Shore.
Jacob VanderVelde sent Hawaii News Now a clip of the interaction.
He said it was taken about 300 yards off Shark’s Cove.
He said seeing whales is just a normal sighting, but when he saw two of the marine mammals playing together, his mouth “dropped to the floor.”
