Incredible video captures humpback whale, dolphin dancing off Oahu’s North Shore

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A humpback whale and dolphin were spotted spinning and dancing with one another off Oahu’s North Shore.

Jacob VanderVelde sent Hawaii News Now a clip of the interaction.

He said it was taken about 300 yards off Shark’s Cove.

He said seeing whales is just a normal sighting, but when he saw two of the marine mammals playing together, his mouth “dropped to the floor.”

