‘Incomprehensible loss’: Utah couple killed in Hawaii Island crash leave behind 4 children

By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 2:38 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GLENWOOD (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two people killed in a Hawaii Island crash Sunday night have been identified as a Utah couple who were vacationing in the islands.

They leave behind four children.

A third person, the driver of another vehicle, was also killed in the crash.

In a post on Facebook, the Brigham Young University Law School’s dean identified the couple killed as 45-year-old Rebecca Van Uitert and her husband, Jason Howell, who was 44.

The law school said the couple’s four children were in Utah with Van Uitert’s children.

“I know many of you will feel, as I do, an almost incomprehensible sense of loss that people who were such a big part of our lives and who were doing so much good in the world could be taken so young,” the law school’s dean said, on Facebook.

Hawaii County police said the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Highway 11 near Glenwood.

Police said a Toyota 4Runner was heading southbound on the highway when it crossed into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a Jeep SUV that the Utah couple were in.

Speed and inattention are believed to be factors in the crash, police said.

This story will be updated.

