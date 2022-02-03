Here’s how to watch the Opening Ceremony at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After lots of preparation, the 2022 Winter Olympics are getting underway in Beijing ― and you won’t want to miss any of the action.

Competition began Thursday with figure skating, freestyle skiing and more.

And on Friday, it’s the much-anticipated Opening Ceremony.

Watch the Opening Ceremony on TV:

In Hawaii, KHNL (NBC) is your home for the Beijing Olympics. Here’s when to tune in:

Watch the ceremony live from National Stadium in Beijing starting at 1:30 a.m. Friday.

You can also catch an encore presentation on KHNL starting at 1:30 p.m.

Or watch during primetime! A second encore presentation begins at 6 p.m.

Watch the Opening Ceremony online:

You can also catch all of the action online, on mobile or on your streaming device:

What to look for during the Opening Ceremony

Who doesn’t love the Opening Ceremony? The cauldron lighting, the Parade of Nations, traditional performances ― the ceremony always makes a splash and this year is no exception.

After the ceremony, it’s time to follow your favorite athletes!

For more Olympics coverage and the latest updates, head to HNN’s Beijing Olympics page.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.