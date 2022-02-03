Hawaii reports 1,532 new COVID cases, 3 additional deaths

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 1,532 new COVID-19 cases along with three additional deaths on Thursday.

The latest number of cases bring the statewide total to 223,065.

With three additional fatalities, the state’s death toll has risen to 1,194.

Over the last 14 days, the state said there have been 30,846 COVID cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Thursday:

953 were on Oahu

138 on Maui

205 on Hawaii Island

170 on Kauai

7 on Molokai

10 on Lanai

There were also 49 people diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

