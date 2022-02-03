Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii reports 1,532 new COVID cases, 3 additional deaths

Lab testing / file image
Lab testing / file image(University of Hawaii)
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 9:12 AM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 1,532 new COVID-19 cases along with three additional deaths on Thursday.

The latest number of cases bring the statewide total to 223,065.

With three additional fatalities, the state’s death toll has risen to 1,194.

Over the last 14 days, the state said there have been 30,846 COVID cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Thursday:

  • 953 were on Oahu
  • 138 on Maui
  • 205 on Hawaii Island
  • 170 on Kauai
  • 7 on Molokai
  • 10 on Lanai

There were also 49 people diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jai Troche, 28
28-year-old held on $1M bail after allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting young girl
Hawaii County police said speed and inattention appear to be factors in a crash Sunday night...
‘Incomprehensible loss’: Utah couple killed in Hawaii Island crash leave behind 4 children
An undercover police unit is among the ideas Hawaii lawmakers are considering to tackle illegal...
Undercover police explored for illegal Hawaii fireworks
A 60-year-old woman sustained serious injuries Wednesday after she was dragged by a car...
Teen arrested following violent wallet snatching at Honolulu gas station
The airline required U.S.-based employees to receive full doses of a vaccine by Nov. 1, while...
Judge rules in favor of Hawaiian Airlines COVID vaccine mandate

Latest News

Drone video shows a humpback whale and dolphin playing together off Oahu's North Shore.
Video captures ‘magic moment’ of humpback whale, dolphin dancing off Oahu’s North Shore
Billy V speaks with Smokey Robinson about his induction into the Black Music and Entertainment...
Entertainment: Rock & Roll HOF, Smokey Robinson, HI filmmaker awarded fellowship, Moana spinoff
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Loved ones react to death of Hawaii recording artist Jeffrey Apaka
Two bills going through the Legislature right now would direct the state Department of...
Hawaii lawmakers consider bills to bring online driver’s license renewal option