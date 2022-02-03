Hawaii nominee for Biden cabinet position undergoes confirmation hearing

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu native Nani Coloretti was under the congressional microscope on Tuesday in a confirmation hearing for a position in President Joe Biden’s cabinet.

The Iolani School alumna was nominated by the president to serve as the deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget.

If appointed, she would be the highest ranking Filipino American in the presidential cabinet.

“I come before you as a public servant and leader with over 25 years of experience in the federal, state and local government service,” Coloretti said. “Also in the private and nonprofit sectors, much of my work has focused on delivering better outcomes for people, families and taxpayers.”

The position wouldn’t be the first cabinet post Coloretti held. She previously served as the deputy secretary for the Department of Housing and Urban Development during the Obama presidency.

She is currently the senior vice president at the Urban Institute.

