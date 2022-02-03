Hawaii basketball looks to continue win streak on national television against UC Riverside

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team takes their seven-game win streak on the road, starting with a nationally televised game against UC Riverside.

The ‘Bows take on the Roadrunners on ESPNU on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. Hawaii time.

Hawaii has won their last three road games this season to help them get their best start to conference play ever — historically, UH has won five of the last meetings in Riverside.

UH is coming off of a stunning comeback 65-62 victory over UC Santa Barbara, ralling from a 19-point deficit, thanks to Junior Madut’s 16 points, nine rebounds and three assists — the performance earning him Big West Player of the Week.

This is the first time the two teams meet this year after their first game in Honolulu was canceled due to COVID-19 issues.

