Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Forecast: Light winds through Friday, stronger over the weekend

Forecast: Light trade winds through Friday, stronger over the weekend
Forecast: Light trade winds through Friday, stronger over the weekend(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:33 AM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lighter trade winds shift southeasterly at times across the rest of the island chain through Friday. Minimal showers will continue over windward slopes, and daytime sea breezes will produce clouds and isolated showers over some leeward areas each afternoon. Trades will gradually strengthen on Saturday and may become locally breezy on Sunday with increased amounts of showers, mainly for windward areas.

Another advisory level WNW swell is due this afternoon, a bigger WNW swell is expected to hit on Saturday. East shores are expected to rise over the weekend from the building trade winds. A couple small swells are due into south shores Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jai Troche, 28
28-year-old held on $1M bail after allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting young girl
An undercover police unit is among the ideas Hawaii lawmakers are considering to tackle illegal...
Undercover police explored for illegal Hawaii fireworks
A 60-year-old woman sustained serious injuries Wednesday after she was dragged by a car...
Teen arrested following violent wallet snatching at Honolulu gas station
Hawaii County police said speed and inattention appear to be factors in a crash Sunday night...
‘Incomprehensible loss’: Utah couple killed in Hawaii Island crash leave behind 4 children
The airline required U.S.-based employees to receive full doses of a vaccine by Nov. 1, while...
Judge rules in favor of Hawaiian Airlines COVID vaccine mandate

Latest News

FORECAST: Slower winds the next several days
Forecast: Beautiful weather continues
Trade winds will bring a few sprinkles over mauka locations - overall, pleasant weather
Hawaii News Now - Weather - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Forecast: Light trade winds expected through Friday, stronger over the weekend
Forecast: Trade winds will hold through Friday, stronger over the weekend
Water patrol seen in front of a huge wave at Pipeline on Oahu's North Shore.
Ocean Safety lifeguards make dozens of rescues on Oahu’s North Shore as big swell rolls in