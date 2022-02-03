Forecast: Light winds through Friday, stronger over the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lighter trade winds shift southeasterly at times across the rest of the island chain through Friday.

Minimal showers will continue over windward slopes, and daytime sea breezes will produce clouds and isolated showers over some leeward areas each afternoon.

Trades will gradually strengthen on Saturday and may become locally breezy on Sunday with increased amounts of showers, mainly for windward areas.

Another advisory-level west-northwest swell is due this afternoon. A bigger west-northwest swell is expected to hit on Saturday.

East shores are expected to rise over the weekend from the building trade winds.

A couple small swells are due into south shores Friday and Saturday.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.