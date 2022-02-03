Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

In federal court appeal, Navy calls state order to empty Red Hill fuel tanks ‘capricious’

The Navy has filed an appeal in federal court saying the state's emergency order to drain its Red Hill facility goes too far and is unlawful.
By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:52 PM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a move that’s drawing anger, the Navy filed an appeal in federal court Wednesday saying the state’s emergency order to drain its Red Hill facility is unlawful.

In the court filing, the Navy said the state’s finding that the underground fuel storage facility poses an imminent threat to Oahu’s drinking water is “clearly erroneous, arbitrary, capricious, and an abuse of discretion.” That’s despite a history of leaks and a contamination crisis in the Navy’s water system.

Wednesday was the deadline for the Navy to deliver a plan to the state Department of Health about how it would drain its bulk storage fuel facility while its safety could be studied.

The Navy said it was filing the suit out of an “abundance of caution” and complains the state is “effectively seeking to shut down the Red Hill facility itself.”

In a statement Wednesday afternoon, the state Health Department shot back, saying the appeal “proves undeniably the Navy is unwilling to do what’s right to protect the people of Hawaii and its own service members.”

The statement continued, “Despite the Navy claiming time and again that it would comply with the DOH emergency order, its actions consistently prove otherwise. We look forward to taking our fight to court to protect Hawaii residents and our environment.”

Meanwhile, environmentalists say they’ll fight to keep the case in state court instead of federal.

Earlier on Wednesday, at a protect outside U.S. Pacific Fleet headquarters, activists accused the Navy of lying after Navy leaders told Congress they are complying with the order.

The activists are calling for a permanent shutdown of the Red Hill facility.

They say the Navy has failed to act after past leaks and echoed comments by state and Board of Water Supply leaders that the facility is a threat to Oahu’s water since it sits 100 feet above the aquifer.

“Today we see the United States Department of defense through its branch the Navy continues it’s passive aggressive attack,” said Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu, Native Hawaiian community advocate.

READ THE NAVY APPEAL:

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Obamas dined at Island Vintage Wine Bar on Sunday night.
Obamas dine at Waikiki restaurant during Hawaii visit
Allan Dela Cruz with his mother.
Suspect in Maui hit-and-run had pleaded guilty to drunk driving 5 days before fatal crash
Officials said the engineering studies are expected to be completed in March.
Red light cameras are coming to Oahu. Here are the intersections that might soon have them
Honolulu police are trying to track down a woman accused of attacking a convenience store clerk...
Police: Suspect attacked 7-Eleven clerk who asked her to put on a face mask
Martinez is accused of killing Agustin Dela Cruz, 73, in a drunk driving hit and run crash in...
Habitual drunk driver accused in fatal DUI hit-and-run seeks lower bail

Latest News

Hawaii Legislature
Missing master keys lead to an expensive security fiasco at the state Capitol building
The homeowner, Jonathan Yantis, bought the home above the cliffs for $24 million in 2020. He...
State to investigate as Maui residents, mansion owner clash over shoreline access
FORECAST: Slower winds the next several days
Forecast: Beautiful weather continues
Hawaii County police said speed and inattention appear to be factors in a crash Sunday night...
‘Incomprehensible loss’: Utah couple killed in Hawaii Island crash leave behind 4 children