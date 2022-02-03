Tributes
HI NOW
Episode 98: Chinatown’s Past & Present with Kimberlee Bassford

By Stephanie Lum

Published: Feb. 3, 2022
Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane, host the 'Muthaship,' a weekly podcast on parenthood and friendship.(Hawaii News Now)
By Stephanie Lum
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 9:22 AM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With Chinese New Year underway, an award-winning filmmaker is shining the spotlight on Chinatown’s past and present. Punahou and Harvard graduate Kimberlee Bassford joins us on ‘Muthaship’ this week!

Kim is putting together a documentary examining the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Honolulu’s Chinatown and juxtaposing it with what happened 120 years ago, when the bubonic plague hit Hawai’i.

Kim is best known for her documentary “Patsy Mink: Ahead of the Majority” and hopes this film sheds light on important lessons we can learn from both pandemics ― and offers our community hope that things will get better.

Listen to the podcast by clicking the link below:

For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the ‘Muthaship’ archives.


