Episode 98: Chinatown’s Past & Present with Kimberlee Bassford

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With Chinese New Year underway, an award-winning filmmaker is shining the spotlight on Chinatown’s past and present. Punahou and Harvard graduate Kimberlee Bassford joins us on ‘Muthaship’ this week!

Kim is putting together a documentary examining the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Honolulu’s Chinatown and juxtaposing it with what happened 120 years ago, when the bubonic plague hit Hawai’i.

Kim is best known for her documentary “Patsy Mink: Ahead of the Majority” and hopes this film sheds light on important lessons we can learn from both pandemics ― and offers our community hope that things will get better.

