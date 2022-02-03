Tributes
American Idol to film at Aulani; here’s your chance to be in the audience

By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 1:38 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - American Idol, the singing competition celebrating 20 years on television, is coming to Hawaii.

The production team will set up and film episodes starring the top 24 live at the Disney Aulani Resort & Spa in West Oahu.

The audience is open to people ages 8 and up who are fully vaccinated. The show says they are seeking groups of four to eight people from the same household to be placed on the beach standing together in “pods”.

There will be two shows in Hawaii, one on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, and another on Feb. 15. Both shows begin at 4:30 p.m.

Click here to sign up for tickets.

Audience invitations are on a first come, first served basis. The show says all invitations will only be sourced from the vaccinated pool of fans who signed up.

American Idol has previously filmed at Aulani for past seasons. These tapings are standing room only.

