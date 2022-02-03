Tributes
28-year-old held on $1M bail after allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting young girl

A 28-year-old man is being held on $1 million bail after allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a young girl at a public housing project earlier this week
By Allyson Blair
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:05 PM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 28-year-old man is being held on $1 million bail after allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a young girl at a public housing project earlier this week.

The suspect ― who police identified as Jai Troche ― has been charged with kidnapping, third-degree sex assault and first-degree attempted sex assault, police said.

The incident happened about 3:30 p.m. Monday at Hookipa Kahaluu Housing off Ahuimanu Street.

A witness told Hawaii News Now that the suspect appeared to be on drugs.

“He looked like he was on something. I’m not sure,” the woman said. “I asked my sister about it and she said that he used to stalk her and he’s just not good news.”

The witness said minutes after the suspect spoke to her, the attack happened on the complex.

“All I heard from my house, and this is a good 500 feet away, I could hear her screaming so loud.”

Law enforcement sources say Troche forced the the girl, who is under the age of 10, into the men’s restroom at the complex’s community center.

The man then allegedly locked the door and assaulted her.

“Her shorts were all torn up, ripped off,” the witness said. “The other teenage boys out here. They were trying to help. And then they were calling the parents, other adults to come help.”

When the suspect tried to flee, he was chased by witnesses.

”There were two young teenagers, teenage boys that were chasing after this guy,” she said. “He had his shirt off, hat off. He came with a skateboard but left that as well. They were chasing him up the road.”

Police captured Troche just down the street from the complex.

On Wednesday morning, police were back at the scene where the alleged attack happened was locked.

In a statement, Hawaii Affordable Properties regional property manager Randeatte McEnroe said the suspect doesn’t live at the complex and wasn’t a resident’s relative or guest.

“We are working very closely with the authorities, and the family to assist in any way possible to ensure that the victim receives the justice that she deserves,” McEnroe said.

