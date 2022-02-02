Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Starbucks keeps raising its prices

A Starbucks cup sits on the counter inside a store.
A Starbucks cup sits on the counter inside a store.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 9:48 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Starbucks has been steadily raising prices, but customers don’t seem to mind.

The coffee chain raised prices in October and then again in January, but Starbucks says this hasn’t deterred customers.

In the last three months, sales jumped 18% in North America and 13% globally.

Starbucks hopes the trend continues, as it also expects to raise prices again later this year.

The company says the new prices help mitigate cost pressures, including inflation and increased wages.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Obamas dined at Island Vintage Wine Bar on Sunday night.
Obamas dine at Waikiki restaurant during Hawaii visit
Allan Dela Cruz with his mother.
Suspect in Maui hit-and-run had pleaded guilty to drunk driving 5 days before fatal crash
Officials said the engineering studies are expected to be completed in March.
Red light cameras are coming to Oahu. Here are the intersections that might soon have them
Honolulu police are trying to track down a woman accused of attacking a convenience store clerk...
Police: Suspect attacked 7-Eleven clerk who asked her to put on a face mask
File photo of COVID-19 testing in Hawaii.
Hawaii sees 1,068 new COVID cases, bringing statewide total to 220,356

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump, including Aaron...
Brooklyn judge’s son pleads guilty to Capitol riot charges
Mark Damian Declouet Jr. was charged with criminal conspiracy and human trafficking, in...
Nurse practitioner in Louisiana arrested for human trafficking, narcotics charges
State coffers are overflowing after nearly two years of Congress pumping out trillions to help...
Revenue windfall pushes states to consider range of tax cuts
President Biden approving the movement of additional American troops to Europe amid heightened...
Biden orders more troops to Europe
HNN News Brief
HNN News Brief (Feb. 2, 2022)