Prosecutors work to crack down on crime as dozens of repeat offenders remain in Waikiki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With dozens of repeat offenders on the streets of Waikiki, the city Prosecutor’s Office said it is working to crack down on habitual criminals.

A former journalist compiled a list of people arrested and cited in his Waikiki neighborhood and said he found 85 repeat offenders.

John Deutzman of Waikiki blames the system for putting repeat offenders back on the streets.

“That’s what I’m concerned about is the community and the innocent people who are victimized over and over and over again,” said Deutzman. “Because these guys get out over and over and over again.”

Deutzmans said the offenders in his list were arrested at least once since last summer between the Waikiki substation and Kapahulu Avenue.

He said the offenders had been arrested before — between 20 to 200 times.

“People say ‘Oh, it’s just a misdemeanor,’ well, maybe one, two, three, four but hundreds of misdemeanors?” said Deutzman. “Death by 1,000 cuts and there’s innocent people involved here, innocent businesses, innocent residents, innocent tourists, harassed and get stuff stolen.”

Robert Cavaco, president of SHOPO said officers are just as frustrated to see people they arrested back on the streets.

“So clearly, the issue is not with our officers, as far as doing enforcement in that particular area,” said Cavaco. “I think maybe where we could improve upon is the adjudication process.”

“We just got to get smarter,” said Alm. “We cannot leave it as petty misdemeanors for some of these folks who are so active in crime.”

Honolulu’s prosecutor said his office is working to identify these people.

Alm said habitual criminals like Lawrence Smalls, who has 161 prior convictions — many for stealing alcohol — was recently charged with two counts of habitual property offense felonies.

“We may be better off having the person arrested like Mr. Smalls held on $20,000 bench warrant so he’s staying at OCCC, he’s not going anywhere,” said Alm. “Maybe getting him assessed and sent to substance abuse treatment, because that will never happen on a petty misdemeanor or a misdemeanor, but it can happen on a felony.”

Alm said Waikiki might benefit from a program being tested in Chinatown.

The program called Substance Use Disorder Fast focuses on getting the petty criminals into treatment.

“More than 100 chronically homeless people have been arrested in Chinatown and they’re doing that assessment and survey for all of them,” Alm explained. “And they’re starting to get placed into programs in the community.”

Alm said getting them on treatment before they’re sentenced would help the whole system.

But there’s a lack of mental health resources.

“Our rehab facilities on island have about a two to three month wait right now and we only have about six facilities that can help people without insurance,” said Certified Substance Abuse Counselor Lauren McKinney. “By the time they’re ready and decide that they want to get treatment or get home, there is no access to any treatment, because they’re on a waitlist.”

The Honolulu prosecutor said they plan to start having community meetings with residents in Waikiki this spring.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.