Prosecutors offer another round of DUI plea deals after state Supreme Court ruling forces dismissals

A huge backlog of DUI cases is forcing the city Prosecutor's Office to once again reverse its longtime opposition to making deals with alleged impaired drivers.
By Lynn Kawano
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:18 PM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Instead of allowing scores of DUI cases to be dismissed, the city Prosecutor’s Office is once again offering plea deals to some suspected drunk drivers.

The practice was first used last year for about five months to ease a backlog caused by COVID closures.

Between February and June, 1,550 cases were bargained down, allowing first time offenders to have the DUI wiped from their record if they complied with strict requirements.

The city Prosecutor’s Office said that was a one-time, pilot project.

But it is now being allowed again, this time because of a Hawaii Supreme Court ruling that is causing hundreds of misdemeanor cases ― mostly DUIs ― to be dismissed on a technicality.

“All those cases will have to be re-filed or they will just be lost to the system and they’ll never be charged,” said defense attorney Victor Bakke.

Jonathan Burge, another defense attorney, said his active DUI cases were already pushed back multiple times. “If they don’t get rid of some of those it’s going to be a nightmare,” Burge said.

The need to deal with delayed cases before they are dismissed is the reason Mother’s Against Drunk Driving supported the second round of plea bargains.

“It’s a situation that’s not normal and the last thing we want to see is these cases get dismissed outright,” said Kurt Kendro, spokesman for MADD.

But Kendro said he would not approve of making the practice permanent.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office said this round is much more limited. “In offering plea agreements, we take into account the prior criminal history of the defendant, the circumstances of the current offense, as well as other factors,” the spokesperson said.

Defense attorneys, though, want the offering to be permanent for select suspects who qualify.

“If they can do this now and they feel that it’s justified and that public safety is not jeopardized, then why don’t they offer this all the time,” said Bakke.

There is no set date on when this latest offering is going to expire.

