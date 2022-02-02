Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Parkland school shooter’s penalty trial delayed again

FILE - Law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School...
FILE - Law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 15, 2018, in Parkland, Fla., following a deadly shooting at the school.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:10 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz will be delayed until April.

Prosecutors told the judge Wednesday that they needed more time to interview mental health experts who are expected to testify on Cruz’s behalf.

Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer on Wednesday reluctantly moved the start of jury selection from Feb. 21 until April.

That will be almost four years and two months after the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland that left 17 dead.

The trial originally was expected to begin in 2020, but it has been delayed numerous times because of the coronavirus pandemic and other issues.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Obamas dined at Island Vintage Wine Bar on Sunday night.
Obamas dine at Waikiki restaurant during Hawaii visit
Allan Dela Cruz with his mother.
Suspect in Maui hit-and-run had pleaded guilty to drunk driving 5 days before fatal crash
Officials said the engineering studies are expected to be completed in March.
Red light cameras are coming to Oahu. Here are the intersections that might soon have them
Honolulu police are trying to track down a woman accused of attacking a convenience store clerk...
Police: Suspect attacked 7-Eleven clerk who asked her to put on a face mask
File photo of COVID-19 testing in Hawaii.
Hawaii sees 1,068 new COVID cases, bringing statewide total to 220,356

Latest News

Mark Damian Declouet Jr. was charged with criminal conspiracy and human trafficking, in...
Nurse practitioner in Louisiana arrested for human trafficking, narcotics charges
State coffers are overflowing after nearly two years of Congress pumping out trillions to help...
Revenue windfall pushes states to consider range of tax cuts
President Biden approving the movement of additional American troops to Europe amid heightened...
Biden orders more troops to Europe
HNN News Brief
HNN News Brief (Feb. 2, 2022)
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
More nations ease coronavirus restrictions