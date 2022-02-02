Tributes
Oahu bar claims new liquor commission laws discriminate against LGBTQ community

By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:06 PM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A popular LGBTQ bar in Downtown Honolulu said new liquor commission laws discriminate against them.

Scarlet Night Club said under the new rules, investigators can close a business without prior notice or a hearing if they believe there is a violation of “an emergency order.”

Investigators would also be able to deny the renewal of liquor licenses based on reports.

Scarlet alleges two supervising investigators are biased against them and have criminal histories that make them unfit for the job.

2 businesses allege discrimination against gay community in COVID rules enforcement

The business is demanding the liquor commission to abandon the proposed changes and announce a decision by Friday — otherwise it will take legal action.

The liquor commission has not responded to HNN’s request for comment.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

