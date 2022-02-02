Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

NTSB: Pilot says plane appeared to be losing power before crashing near Hana Airport

Nearly a year after construction was completed on the state’s $160 million high-security psychiatric facility in Kaneohe, the building remains empty ― despite h
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:07 PM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report for a plane crash on Maui that left two people onboard injured.

NTSB said the pilot of a private plane said the engine appeared to be losing power when it crashed shortly after take-off from the Hana Airport on Jan. 15.

According to the report, the pilot said the plane made four touch-and-go landings at the airport before attempting to return to Kahului.

Officials said the pilot then tried to take flight after a short break. The plane reached about 75 feet in the air when the aircraft descended and crashed about 100 yards west of the runway into foliage.

NTSB said the fuselage and wings of the plane were substantially damaged, and the pilot sustained serious injuries while the other passenger had only minor injuries.

There is no word yet on the possible cause of the crash.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Obamas dined at Island Vintage Wine Bar on Sunday night.
Obamas dine at Waikiki restaurant during Hawaii visit
Honolulu police are trying to track down a woman accused of attacking a convenience store clerk...
Police: Suspect attacked 7-Eleven clerk who asked her to put on a face mask
Hawaii County police said speed and inattention appear to be factors in a crash Sunday night...
Hawaii County police: Speed, inattention apparent factors in crash that left 3 people dead
Allan Dela Cruz with his mother.
Suspect in Maui hit-and-run had pleaded guilty to drunk driving 5 days before fatal crash
A lawsuit alleges that a Kaneohe condo association did little to prevent one of its residents...
Woman with ‘terrifying’ neighbor sues condo board, alleging they failed to stop harassment

Latest News

Officials said the engineering studies are expected to be completed in March.
Red light cameras are coming to Oahu. Here are the intersections that might soon have them
Honolulu Police DUI Checkpoints
Prosecutors offer another round of DUI plea deals after state Supreme Court ruling forces dismissals
A new facility at the Hawaii State Hospital is considered one of the most secure in the nation.
Months after its completion, state’s $160M psychiatric facility sits empty
Moving playlists is a pain, but it's not impossible.
What the Tech: Moving your playlists is a pain, but it’s not impossible