NTSB: Pilot says plane appeared to be losing power before crashing near Hana Airport

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report for a plane crash on Maui that left two people onboard injured.

NTSB said the pilot of a private plane said the engine appeared to be losing power when it crashed shortly after take-off from the Hana Airport on Jan. 15.

According to the report, the pilot said the plane made four touch-and-go landings at the airport before attempting to return to Kahului.

Officials said the pilot then tried to take flight after a short break. The plane reached about 75 feet in the air when the aircraft descended and crashed about 100 yards west of the runway into foliage.

NTSB said the fuselage and wings of the plane were substantially damaged, and the pilot sustained serious injuries while the other passenger had only minor injuries.

There is no word yet on the possible cause of the crash.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.