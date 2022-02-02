On a mission to ‘democratize’ his workout, Hawaii’s Isaac Boots gives charities a boost

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Throughout the pandemic, thousands of people have tuned in for a daily workout with Hawaii-born celebrity fitness instructor Isaac Calpito, better known as “Isaac Boots.”

“I offer it every day on my Instagram, 11 a.m. EST,” he said from his home in Palm Springs, Calif.

On Instagram Live, Boots takes anyone who joins in through a one-hour sweat fest.

During COVID, his trademark Torch’d workouts have been free for all.

“So I really want to democratize my workout. Not everybody can afford to fly to where I am to take a $100 class,” he said.

Boots’ livestreams built a global community of Instagram followers.

And many want to give something back, so he set up a link where they can donate to the non-profit No Kid Hungry. He expected to raise about $1,000.

“We raised over $1.5 million and continue to for various charities that I care about. That’s the most important thing, absolutely,” he said.

Boots is from Waimanalo and graduated from Kamehameha Schools.

He says Hawaii is in his DNA.

“I try to connect as much as possible to a beach. I’m in Palm Beach now, so I try to put my feet in the sand. If I’m in the Hamptons, I try to get my feet in the sand,” he said.

“I always think of my grandma and connect to the old days back home.”

It’s been almost two years since he started the daily Instagram class, and his audience continues to grow. “Just do a little bit. Even that, doing three push-ups is more than doing nothing,” he said.

“The more you do it the better you feel.”

During these COVID years, Boots has made a lot of people feel better.

